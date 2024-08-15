MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Down 2.3%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.03. 165,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,072,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

