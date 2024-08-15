Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $42.81. Approximately 101,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 633,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

