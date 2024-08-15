Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $44.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $69,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

