Moffett Nathanson Boosts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $18.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on T. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,556,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,343,332. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

