Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $71.20 on Monday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

