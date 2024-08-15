Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.61. 1,254,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,200,123. The stock has a market cap of $467.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

