Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Monro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Monro to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

MNRO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. Monro has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.70 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monro will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

