Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50. The company traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 189289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.49.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$466.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 19.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.28.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

