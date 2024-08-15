Moonbeam Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $133.48 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00035016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,132,195,443 coins and its circulating supply is 893,283,393 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

