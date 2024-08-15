Morgan Stanley Boosts Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $45.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KYMR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.90.

NASDAQ KYMR traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. 55,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,053. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932 over the last three months. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 38,981 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

