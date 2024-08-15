Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after buying an additional 44,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,237,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,299,000 after acquiring an additional 81,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after acquiring an additional 395,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 151,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $421.63. 209,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,481. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $424.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

