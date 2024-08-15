Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.40. 12,777,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 3,694,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 9.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
