Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 590,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Mural Oncology news, CEO Caroline Loew sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $36,465.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,537.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MURA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 79,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,819. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. Mural Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.82. On average, analysts predict that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

