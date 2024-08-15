My DeFi Pet Tops 24-Hour Volume of $122,022.74 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $122,022.74 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

