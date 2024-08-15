National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million.

National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:NKSH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.13. 4,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,347. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bankshares

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

