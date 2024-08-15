National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up to $10.45

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $11.04. National Vision shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1,077,990 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

National Vision Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $868.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 533,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 72,318 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

