nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. 920,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. nCino has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.77, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 16,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $558,963.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,381,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,755,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other nCino news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 16,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $558,963.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,381,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,755,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $276,572.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,652.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,841,870 shares of company stock worth $185,694,171. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

