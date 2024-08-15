NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $4.49 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00006908 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and $182.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00035019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,205,484,720 coins and its circulating supply is 1,115,668,859 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,205,485,329 with 1,115,668,859 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.13220299 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $181,196,365.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

