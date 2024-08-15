Needham & Company LLC Lowers Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Price Target to $2.00

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.26% from the company’s previous close.
Urgent.ly Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ULY opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 million and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Urgent.ly has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.
Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter.
Urgent.ly Company Profile
Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.
