Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nerdy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nerdy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Nerdy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NRDY

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 500,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 347,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $670,240.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,825.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,200,275 shares of company stock worth $2,131,511 over the last 90 days. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Nerdy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 822,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 114,654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Nerdy by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 174,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.