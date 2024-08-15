Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRDY. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nerdy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nerdy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 353,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $561,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 353,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $561,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 353,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511. Insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,960,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 224,049 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 192,635 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 174,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 1,064.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 168,206 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

