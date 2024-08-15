Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $663.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,201. The stock has a market cap of $285.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $653.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.51. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

