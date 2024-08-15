Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $673.04 and last traded at $668.09. Approximately 645,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,882,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $661.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $653.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.22. The firm has a market cap of $285.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $9,682,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

