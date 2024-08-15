Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.14

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th. This is a boost from Netwealth Group’s previous final dividend of $0.13.
Netwealth Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 6.18.
About Netwealth Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netwealth Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why You Shouldn’t Count Out Tencent Music Stock After Earnings
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Meta Could Be A $600 Stock Within Weeks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Conservative Portfolio: Strategies for Stability
Receive News & Ratings for Netwealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netwealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.