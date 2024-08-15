New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Up 6.7%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 2,423,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,059,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.67 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $77,628,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 995.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,116,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 3,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,953,000 after buying an additional 2,206,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,639.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

