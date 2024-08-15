Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Citigroup

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Newell Brands by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

