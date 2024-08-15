NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $676-686 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.83 million. NICE also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.60-10.80 EPS.

NICE Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $177.50 on Thursday. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day moving average is $207.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.64.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

