NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3,283.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE NKE traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,129,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,447,339. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.14.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.