Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells $494,524.98 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $92.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northern Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,596,000 after acquiring an additional 850,556 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,787,000 after purchasing an additional 261,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 219,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

