Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.17% of Northwest Natural worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Northwest Natural by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 7.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 173.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Northwest Natural by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $38.63. 239,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

