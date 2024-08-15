Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.15

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.15 and last traded at $63.94, with a volume of 4038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

