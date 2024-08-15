NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.65

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 3845985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NU by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,442 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,958,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

