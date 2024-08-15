NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 2,174,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,040,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 56.25% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

