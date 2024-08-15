NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Sells $1,700,000.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $8,571.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,700.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7,998.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,753.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in NVR by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

