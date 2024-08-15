NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $8,571.48 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,700.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,998.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,753.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

