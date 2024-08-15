Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $702,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $7.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $363.07. 637,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,330. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

