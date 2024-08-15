Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $811,000 in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.74. 206,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,955. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

