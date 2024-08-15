Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Expedia Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.42. 673,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,651. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.03.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

