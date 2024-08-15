Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 483,422 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,342,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,148,000 after buying an additional 34,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $67,601,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,179,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,917. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

