Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 170.1% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECO. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

ECO stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.52. 66,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 32.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is 105.01%.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

