OmniAb’s (OABI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

OmniAb Stock Performance

OABI stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $483.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of -0.11.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that OmniAb will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $1,060,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,632,059.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

