Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 157,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Omnicom Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE OMC traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 376,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,372. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $98.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average is $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

