Oppenheimer Increases Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $27.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NRIX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.69.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. 87,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,521. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $74,581.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,992.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $74,581.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,992.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,791 shares of company stock worth $506,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,497 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,136 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $12,177,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.