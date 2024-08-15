Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.83.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $39.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $368.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,157. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.18. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $6,023,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $10,412,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

