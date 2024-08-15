Oppenheimer Trims Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Target Price to $17.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $36,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,019,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,518,000 after purchasing an additional 881,217 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 678,905 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 400.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 638,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 511,100 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.