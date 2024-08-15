Oppenheimer Trims Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Target Price to $25.00

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

TARA opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.85. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.37. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Protara Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 9,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $27,136.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,688.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 248,588 shares of company stock valued at $671,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 202,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

