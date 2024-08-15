Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Orange by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 620,438 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 16.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 44,290 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research upgraded Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 216,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,616. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

