Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 4,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 44,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

About Orezone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.