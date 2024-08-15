ORG Partners LLC Acquires 1,264 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1,203.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $767.93. 22,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,617. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $773.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $725.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $678.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

