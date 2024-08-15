ORG Partners LLC Acquires 5,432 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 28,589.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

EMR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.08. 650,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

